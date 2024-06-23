Lonzo Ball Slams Team USA for Caitlin Clark Decision
Team USA made the very controversial decision to leave Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark off their roster for the upcoming Paris Olympics. The decision generated several days of debate, as some felt this was a reasonable decision from Team USA, while others felt it was a huge mistake.
During a recent episode of his What an Experience podcast, Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball called out Team USA for leaving Clark off their team.
“There’s no way she’s not on the team,” Ball said. “They were saying she wasn’t better than nobody on the roster. There’s been multiple dudes on Team USA that haven’t been the best person in the league, necessarily. But they were good for the team. You can go through the USA teams, the men’s, they did not always have the best 12 on USA. Caitlin Clark should’ve been on the team. Let’s just call a spade a spade.”
While Clark will not be on this summer’s Team USA roster, she will almost certainly be a big part of the program’s future. Already an elite WNBA player, Clark will only continue to improve between now and the next Olympics run.
For Ball, he believes Clark should have made this year's team, saying she shouldn't have to be one of the best 12 players in the WNBA to make the roster.
Related Articles
JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement
Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan