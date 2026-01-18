Nets vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Sunday, Jan. 18

For the second time in as many games, the Brooklyn Nets take on the Chicago Bulls, as Chicago looks to rebound from a 112-109 loss on Friday night.

The win was just Brooklyn’s second in the last 10 games, and the team is set to be short-handed on Sunday night, as Michael Porter Jr. (rest) has been ruled out for this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Bulls are likely down Josh Giddey (doubtful) as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury. Chicago is still in the play-in tournament mix in the Eastern Conference, but it is three games under .500 this season.

Chicago has been much better at home (12-9) in the 2025-26 season, and it’s favored by multiple possessions on Sunday against the Porter Jr.-less Nets.

So, how should we bet on this game?

Let’s dive into the odds, my favorite player prop and a prediction for this Eastern Conference battle.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.

Spread

Nets +6.5 (-115)

Bulls -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Nets: +200

Bulls: -245

Total

222.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Nets vs. Bulls How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Jan. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: United Center

How to Watch (TV): CHSN, YES Network

Nets record: 12-27

Bulls record: 19-22

Nets vs. Bulls Injury Reports

Nets Injury Report

Tyson Etienne – out

Haywood Highsmith – out

Michael Porter Jr. – out

Chaney Johnson – out

EJ Liddell – out

Ben Saraf – out

Drake Powell – out

Ziaire Williams – out

Bulls Injury Report

Zach Collins – out

Noa Essengue – out

Josh Giddey – doubtful

Emanuel Miller – out

Yuki Kawamura – out

Patrick Williams – questionable

Nets vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets

Nets Best NBA Prop Bet

Cam Thomas UNDER 19.5 Points (-111)

In today’s best NBA props for SI Betting , I broke down why I’m fading Cam Thomas against Chicago:

A microwave scorer for most of his NBA career, Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas has struggled this season, averaging 18.1 points per game while shooting just 41.4 percent from the field and 35.6 percent from 3.

Since returning from an injury, Thomas has appeared in nine games, and he only has two where he’s scored 20 or more points. That includes his last matchup against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, where he shot just 3-for-13 from the field and had eight points in just under 25 minutes of action.

Thomas could have a bigger role with Michael Porter Jr. out on Sunday, but the Nets guard has played less than 25 minutes in every game since returning, scoring 17 or fewer points in six games in a row.

Even against a shaky Chicago defense, I think this prop is too high for the slumping Thomas on Sunday.

Nets vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick

These teams combined for just 221 points on Friday with MPJ in the lineup and dropping 26 points, so I think the UNDER may be the play on Sunday night.

These teams rank 26th (Brooklyn) and 21st (Chicago) in offensive rating this season, and they’re both down their best offensive players (Porter Jr. and Giddey) in this matchup. While the Bulls play at a fast pace – No. 4 in the NBA – the Nets are much more content to slow things down, ranking 27th in pace this season.

It’ll be interesting to see who dictates the tempo on Sunday, but I don’t trust either offense to really thrive, even though these are two teams that are in the bottom 10 in the league in defensive rating over their last 10 games.

The UNDER is 23-18 in the Bulls’ 41 games this season, and the Nets have the No. 2 UNDER record (24-15) in the league. I wouldn’t be shocked if this game ends up in the low 100s on Sunday night.

Pick: UNDER 222.5 (-110 at DraftKings)

