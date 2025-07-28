NBA Insider's Trade Proposal Sends Warriors Star Jonathan Kuminga to Bulls
The Chicago Bulls and Golden State Warriors are two teams caught in the middle of restricted free agency battles. The Bulls are caught in a stalemate with Josh Giddey, while it seems Jonathan Kuminga has shown zero desire to return to the Warriors if he can help it.
It was a bad year to be a restricted free agent, as no teams had money to spend to sign players to offer sheets and take the chance that they could be matched. Players like Giddey and Kuminga still want high-priced contracts, but their respective teams are digging in firm on not handing out too much money.
Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints proposed a scenario where the Chicago Bulls put together a sign-and-trade for Kuminga while signing the forward to a four-year, $115 million deal.
Chicago Bulls receive: Jonathan Kuminga (4-year, $115 million contract with about $24 million Year 1 base compensation), Trayce Jackson-Davis
Golden State Warriors receive: Ayo Dosunmu, Jalen Smith, CHI 2029 1st-round pick (Lottery-protected, becomes two 2nd-round picks in '29, '30 if not conveyed), CHI 2028 2nd-round pick
This trade would keep the Bulls below the tax line, something that is important to the Reinsdorf ownership. It has been reported that the Bulls would have no interest in sending out Coby White in a potential sign-and-trade, but the Warriors are searching for a young player and draft capital. This is probably as middle-ground as it gets.
Siegel says the Bulls would "love" to include veteran center Nikola Vucevic in a trade like this, but the Warriors reportedly no longer hold interest in adding Vucevic. They're likely going to sign Al Horford, so they wouldn't need another older center.
The lottery protection on that 2029 pick is important, as Siegel's proposal dissolves it into 2029 and 2030 second-round picks if it doesn't convey. The bigger question is, would the Bulls even want to do this? They just handed Patrick Williams a lot of money last season and just traded for Isaac Okoro. That would be a lot of money being given to unproven wings.
