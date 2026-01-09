Chicago Bulls Keep Coming Up as Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga Nears Trade Eligibility

*Regina George voice* Stop trying to make Jonathan Kuminga happen!

For months, the Golden State Warriors wing has been connected to the Chicago Bulls. Multiple rumors have surfaced regarding the organization's interest in landing the disgruntled former lottery pick, while some have even suggested that Kuminga sees Chicago as an ideal destination.

To be sure, the talk has yet to lead to any significant traction on a potential deal, and we have seen it dwindle over the last handful of weeks. However, with the trade deadline now less than one month away, it appears as though the Kuminga-Bulls chatter may find new life.

Let's also not forget that Kuminga is one of the few players who did not become trade-eligible on December 15. Instead, the Warriors have to wait until January 15 to strike a deal. Only six days away, could that be another reason why rumors are finally picking back up?

Sources Still Tying Jonathan Kuminga to Chicago Bulls

Dec 6, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (1) drives to the basket against Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) during the second half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Over the last couple of days, multiple sources have reconnected Jonthan Kuminga to the Chicago Bulls. Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints was the first to do so in his latest intel piece, naming the Bulls alongside both the Pelicans and Kings. Dalton Johnson then followed, sharing that sources told NBC Sports Bay Area that the Bulls were on a list with the Kings and Wizards.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line and Bleacher Report has also discussed potential ties between the Bulls and Kuminga in the past. While he didn't necessarily report in his latest livestream that the Bulls are actively considering a Kuminga trade, Fischer did speculate that it could be on the table depending on what approach Arturas Karnisovas takes this deadline:

"If Chicago does decide to be buyers, he's someone I would put right on the radar with Anthony Davis, Domantas Sabonis, as bigger names as you can expect and prepare for Chicago to possibly pursue if they switch to being buyers," Fischer said during a Bleacher Report livestream.

So, how much weight should we put into this Kuminga talk? It's hard to know. The influx of rumors is undoubtedly hard to ignore, particularly when we consider all the previous links between the two sides. However, those previous links also make it a lot easier to assume the Bulls would be players when perhaps that's not the plan.

Recent history does at least show that this front office has targeted talent like Kuminga. They have recently gone out of their way to add former lottery picks in Josh Giddey and Isaac Okoro. We also saw them recently re-sign a 25-year-old Tre Jones, who fits the "young player with experience" mold that Karnisovas has mentioned before. Overall, the Bulls seem to hope that they can build a pipeline for previously touted talent in need of a change of scenery.

Is it a good strategy? I suppose that remains to be seen, but it sure feels risky. There is a reason these players are made available in the first place. And Kuminga, in particular, has raised some red flags in Golden State. Respected head coach Steve Kerr has repeatedly left him out of the rotation and has seemingly doubted his ability to impact winning. His stats have also left something to be desired in 2025-26, averaging 11.8 points and 6.2 rebounds on 43.1 percent shooting from the field and 32.0 percent shooting from long range.

Obviously, the idea is that inserting him into a system that better suits his skills will unlock his strengths as an on-ball scoring threat and open floor athlete. There is reason to believe a role in Chicago's fast-paced offense alongside Giddey could do him some real good. At the same time, the best version of Kuminga likely has the ball in his hands quite a bit, and he also doesn't necessarily provide the consistent floor-spacing the Bulls have recently preferred.

Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) shoots against Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) and guard Coby White (0) during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Most importantly, though, is the fact that the Bulls have recently drafted two wings that need plenty of their own developmental minutes. Matas Buzelis has looked like a borderline star in the making, and he has found a real rhythm over the last couple of weeks in Chicago. Meanwhile, 2025 No. 12 overall pick Noa Essengue will return from a season-ending shoulder injury next season and needs to be evaluated.

Can Kuminga play alongside these two? It's possible. He is a different kind of offensive player, and having him alongside Buzelis would give Chicago two ridiculously athletic wings. But there is also a world where his more ball-dominant presence proves to be an odd fit and stunts the growth of the Bulls' other two young investments. Yes, the Bulls need to be in the business of talent acquisition, but they also need to make sure they do what is best for the development of someone like Buzelis.

There is also the question of how much the Golden State Warriors want for Kuminga. They clearly value him as an asset, which is why they re-signed him to the two-year, $46.8 million deal this offseason. The Bulls may have the expiring salary to make a transaction work rather easily, but do they really want to give up draft capital to push a deal over the hump? It sure feels like that's what it could take.

At the end of the day, pursuing Kuminga may at the very least make more sense for this franchise than a veteran like Anthony Davis or Domantas Sabonis. But it still feels like a pretty big swing for an organization that may be better off hitting for contact. Whil I still tend to believe that's what they will do once the deadline arrives, the Kuminga smoke is billowing enough that it can't be ignored.