Ex-Bulls Player, NCAA Champion to Join New International Team
International basketball continues to grow, and the influx of former NBA players making their way overseas certainly fuels the expanding sport. The most recent player to take their NBA talent overseas is former Chicago Bulls big man Adama Sanogo.
Sanogo, 23, played two years in Chicago, primarily in the G League with the Windy City Bulls. However, after making just 13 NBA appearances over two seasons, he is now making his way to Italy.
Trapani Shark, an Italian team based in Sicily and a part of the top division Italian Lega Basket Serie A, has reportedly signed Sanogo to a deal.
Sanogo had a prominent career in NCAA basketball with the UCONN Huskies, winning a championship in 2023. In his last season at UCONN, Sanogo cemented himself as one of the best big men in college basketball, averaging 17.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.5 stocks per game on 60.6% shooting from the field.
Despite having limited opportunity in Chicago, Sanogo showed plenty of promise, even as an undersized center at the next level. In his rookie year, Sanogo played over 30 minutes in just one game, when he dropped 22 points and 20 rebounds on 8-18 shooting from the field.
The 6-foot-9 big man will likely be a force for his new team in Italy, and has shown plenty of glimpses of being an effective NBA player when given the chance. At just 23 years old, Sanogo still has plenty of time to make a difference overseas before attempting a potential NBA comeback.