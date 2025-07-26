Bulls News

Chicago Bulls Star Responds To Ex-Teammate’s New Contract

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic had some choice words about this recent news.

Austin Veazey

Aug 2, 2020; Lake Buena Vista, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier (10), forward Aaron Gordon (00), guard Michael Carter-Williams (7), and center Nikola Vucevic (9) celebrate in the second half of a NBA basketball game against the Sacramento Kings at HP Field House. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former NBA player Evan Fournier signed a new three-year deal with Olympiacos BC in Greece this offseason after he joined the team last season. Fournier spent 12 years in the NBA, split between the Denver Nuggets, Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, and Detroit Pistons.

Fournier spent most of his time with the Orlando Magic, playing there from 2014 to 2021. He went to Orlando in a trade for Arron Afflalo, then was traded to the Celtics for Jeff Teague. While in Orlando, he was there with current Chicago Bulls star center Nikola Vucevic.

Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic
Apr 13, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic (9) receives a pass against the Philadelphia 76ers in the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images / Kyle Ross-Imagn Images

Vucevic took to X/Twitter to react to the signing of his former teammate with sarcastic choice words.

Fournier announced the signing on X, saying, "Olympiacos welcomed me like family. This isn’t a new chapter. It’s the continuation of something strong. Couldn’t be happier to be part of this sacré club for 3 more seasons. See you all soon"

Vucevic quoted that, posting, "Feel sorry for Olympiakos fans having to watch this douchebag for 3 more seasons."

That's how you know the two of them are good friends. Vucevic hadn't posted anything since mid-April, and gets online just to diss his friend and former teammate.

Fournier is on a historic team, as they've won three of the last four championships in Greece's Basket League, and have 13 championships overall in that league.

Vucevic's status is up in the air with the Bulls. He's entering the final year of his contract at $20 million, and a trade seems unlikely at this point. NBA insider Jake Fischer mentioned a buyout could be possible at some point this season, as Vucevic is one of only two players over 28 years old on the Bulls.

