NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Golden State Warriors
While it has been reported several places that both the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine would like for a trade to be found this summer, it is looking like an inevitability that the two-time All-Star will begin next season in Chicago. This may not be catastrophic for the Bulls, assuming LaVine stays healthy and regains a level of trade value, but it is far from optimal amid a rebuild.
Because the Bulls are entering a rebuild, it is reasonable to assume they will continue searching for LaVine deals even if one coming together is unlikely. In an article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, a hypothetical LaVine to Golden State Warriors trade was proposed.
The full trade idea:
Golden State Warriors receive: Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter and 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected)
Chicago Bulls receive: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney
Having missed out on Paul George, who was reportedly open to a sign and trade with Golden State, the Warriors have been interested in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. That said, there seems to be a real disconnect between the two teams on what is a reasonable trade package, leaving that deal looking more unlikely each day.
While LaVine has both contract and health concerns, perhaps his value is low enough around the league that Golden State considers bringing him in if all other deals fall through.
