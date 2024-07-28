Bulls News

NBA Trade Idea Sends Zach LaVine to Golden State Warriors

Could the Golden State Warriors and Chicago Bulls make a trade?

Joey Linn

Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at United Center.
Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

While it has been reported several places that both the Chicago Bulls and Zach LaVine would like for a trade to be found this summer, it is looking like an inevitability that the two-time All-Star will begin next season in Chicago. This may not be catastrophic for the Bulls, assuming LaVine stays healthy and regains a level of trade value, but it is far from optimal amid a rebuild.

Because the Bulls are entering a rebuild, it is reasonable to assume they will continue searching for LaVine deals even if one coming together is unlikely. In an article from Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley, a hypothetical LaVine to Golden State Warriors trade was proposed.

Zach LaVine drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins
Jan 12, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine (8) drives against Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half at United Center. / Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

The full trade idea:

Golden State Warriors receive: Zach LaVine, Jevon Carter and 2026 first-round pick (top-three protected)

Chicago Bulls receive: Andrew Wiggins, Moses Moody, Gary Payton II and Kevon Looney

Having missed out on Paul George, who was reportedly open to a sign and trade with Golden State, the Warriors have been interested in Utah Jazz star Lauri Markkanen. That said, there seems to be a real disconnect between the two teams on what is a reasonable trade package, leaving that deal looking more unlikely each day.

While LaVine has both contract and health concerns, perhaps his value is low enough around the league that Golden State considers bringing him in if all other deals fall through.

Related Articles

Draymond Green Fires Back at NBA Legend's Outlandish Warriors Statement

Major Update on Golden State Warriors' Offseason Plans Revealed

Warriors Star Gets Honest About Being Teammates With Draymond

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News