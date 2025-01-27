New Report on Chicago Bulls Players Available for Trade
With the NBA trade deadline less than two weeks away, many teams are evaluating what moves to make to best improve their chances for either this season or their future.
The Chicago Bulls have been heavily involved in trade rumors ahead of the February 6 deadline, especially regarding stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic.
The Bulls are just 19-27 on the season and have lost seven of their last eight, sitting in an uncomfortable position at 10th place in the East. The Bulls do not have much room to improve with their current roster, so sending away their top contracts and building toward the future could be best.
A new report from Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reveals what players the Bulls are comfortable with putting on the trade block ahead of the deadline.
"Besides rookie Matas Buzelis – not that he’s completely untouchable – Karnisovas would be willing to part with anyone on the roster if they felt it would make the Bulls a better product long term and help them keep the 2025 top-10 protected draft pick," Cowley reports. "A source reiterated that Karnisovas has come down on what teams felt were unrealistic asks from earlier in the season, but that still doesn’t mean the executive is willing to just give guys away."
Buzelis, the 2024 11th overall pick, is certainly worth keeping around for Chicago, even if he is not the centerpiece of their future plans. With so many players seemingly available for trade, the Bulls are certainly expected to make a trade at the deadline, but it is nearly impossible to predict exactly what could go down.
