NBA Fans React to New Chicago Bulls Trade Report
With the Chicago Bulls off to a tough start in the 2024-25 NBA season, it seems as if change could be on the way soon to Chicago with a handful of players that could be enticing to NBA contenders.
The Bulls find themselves in an interesting spot this season, with Lonzo Ball still battling injuries and Patrick Williams struggling to prove worthy of the five-year, $90 million extension he was given in the offseason. With that being said, reports out of Chicago indicate that the Bulls are expected to explore trade options for two of their former All-Star players.
In a quote from an article by ESPN's Jamal Collier, "Chicago is still expected to explore trade options for both LaVine and Vucevic later in the season, sources told ESPN, but the focus now is for both players to rebound after disappointing 2023-2024 seasons."
Through six games of action this season, guard Zach LaVine has averaged 22.7 points per game while shooting an efficient 49.5% from the field. It's a step in the right direction for LaVine, as he ended his five-year stretch of averaging 20 or more points per game last season.
As for Nikola Vucevic, he's averaging 21.2 points and 10.1 rebounds per game across nine contests. After an inefficient shooting year in the 2023-24 season, he's been highly efficient through the start of the season.
Here's how NBA fans have been reacting to the news.
Via @Butler_Bulls: "the season is over then."
Via @K0BE_WAN_KENOBI: "Y’all been trying to trade these two for 3 years in a row it’s getting sad man"
Via @umpirejimmy1: "Time to tank. Its not working"
Based on the reactions from fans, it appears they are ready to move on to a new era of Bulls basketball without the former All-Stars. If LaVine and Vucevic are able to keep up their production and efficiency, contending teams should be calling soon.
Related Articles
Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics
Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him
Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade