14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement
D.J. Augustin was selected ninth overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. Spending four seasons in Charlotte, the 5-foot-11 point guard then spent time with 10 different teams.
Playing 291 games across four seasons with the Orlando Magic, Augustin had short stints everywhere else outside of Orlando and Charlotte his NBA career. With 573 of his 976 career games coming between Orlando and Charlotte, Augustin also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.
Augustin posted career averages of 9.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. He also appeared in 38 career NBA playoff games.
In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Augustin announced his NBA retirement.
“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long,” Augustin began his message. “Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court.”
With his 37th birthday one week away, Augustin decided it was time to call in a career.
“From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way,” Augustin added.
Adding more heartfelt words on his NBA career, Augustin finished his message by writing, “I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love. Thank you for being apart of my story.”
