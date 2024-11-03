Bulls News

14-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Bulls Player Announces Retirement

Former NBA guard D.J. Augustin has announced his retirement.

Joey Linn

Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) against the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena.
Orlando Magic guard D.J. Augustin (14) against the Toronto Raptors during the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. / John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images
In this story:

D.J. Augustin was selected ninth overall in the 2008 NBA draft by the Charlotte Bobcats. Spending four seasons in Charlotte, the 5-foot-11 point guard then spent time with 10 different teams.

Playing 291 games across four seasons with the Orlando Magic, Augustin had short stints everywhere else outside of Orlando and Charlotte his NBA career. With 573 of his 976 career games coming between Orlando and Charlotte, Augustin also spent time with the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, Milwaukee Bucks, Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Lakers, and Toronto Raptors.

Augustin posted career averages of 9.5 points, 3.9 assists, and 1.8 rebounds. He also appeared in 38 career NBA playoff games. 

D.J. Augustin
Los Angeles Lakers guard D.J. Augustin (4) during a stoppage in play in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In a heartfelt Instagram post on Sunday, Augustin announced his NBA retirement.

“Today, I’m officially announcing my retirement from the game I’ve loved for so long,” Augustin began his message. “Basketball has been more than a sport, it has been a journey filled with unforgettable memories, friendships, lessons and experiences beyond the court.”

With his 37th birthday one week away, Augustin decided it was time to call in a career.

“From growing up in New Orleans, with a dream of making it to the NBA to having a 15 season career, fulfilling that dream. I’m grateful for every high and every low, every team, every city, and every fan who’s supported me and my family along the way,” Augustin added.

Adding more heartfelt words on his NBA career, Augustin finished his message by writing, “I may be retiring as a player, but I’ll always be connected to this game we all love. Thank you for being apart of my story.”

Related Articles

Steph Curry Joins LeBron James and Michael Jordan on Historic List After Olympics

Lonzo Ball Reveals Draymond Green's Trash Talk Message to Him

Chicago Bulls Guard's Honest Quote on DeMar DeRozan After Kings Trade

Published
Joey Linn
JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News