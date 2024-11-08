Anthony Edwards Makes NBA History in Timberwolves-Bulls
The Minnesota Timberwolves picked up their fifth win of the season on Thursday night, defeating the Chicago Bulls at United Center. Entering this game just 4-3 on the season, Minnesota was looking to build on their convincing win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.
Star guard Anthony Edwards scored 21 points in the win over Charlotte, which made it seven-straight 20-point games for him to start the season. Taking that to another level on Thursday, Edwards finished with 33 points in the win over Chicago.
For Edwards, this was his 69th career 30-point game which tied Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis for 15th all-time among players 23 or younger (via Basketball Reference’s StatHead). Just turning 23 this summer, Edwards will likely ascend very high up this list.
The next player for Edwards to catch on this exclusive list is Bulls legend Michael Jordan, who tallied 78 career 30-point games before his 24th birthday.
Tying Davis on this list is just one way Edwards made age-related NBA history in this game. With his 39th career game of at least 30 points, five assists, and five rebounds (including playoffs), Edwards passed Michael Jordan for the 6th most such games in NBA history by a player 23 or younger (via StatHead).
Edwards has received a lot of Jordan comparisons in his young career, but has also made controversial comments about the Bulls legend’s era that have not sat well with many fans and former players. That said, the Timberwolves star continues to prove why he is one of the NBA’s best players.
