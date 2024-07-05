New Update on Trade Between Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings
The Chicago Bulls are still pursuing different sign and trade options for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. With much of the cap space around the league having been used already, DeRozan's free agency has become a lot more complicated than it already was.
In a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on DeRozan, and particularly the sign and trade that would send him to the Sacramento Kings.
"The one team that's been dug in with [DeRozan] and trying to find a sign and trade scenario - the Sacramento Kings," Wojnarowski said. "They have been talking this week, and they're going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Sacramento is the team to watch between now and as the moratorium ends in the next 24 to 48 hours."
Sacramento has been one of the teams with reported interest DeRozan for several weeks, and it seems they could be the frontrunner to land him at this stage. There are a lot of complications that the Kings must sort through in order for a deal to be possible and also not too inhibiting of their future plans, but the on-court fit has a lot of potential.
The Kings recognize the level of talent in the Western Conference that already exists, and want to make sure they are keeping up with the teams who continue improving.
