Bulls News

New Update on Trade Between Chicago Bulls and Sacramento Kings

The DeMar DeRozan trade saga has received a big update

Joey Linn

Dec 4, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Dec 4, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) controls the ball during the third quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports / Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Chicago Bulls are still pursuing different sign and trade options for six-time NBA All-Star DeMar DeRozan. With much of the cap space around the league having been used already, DeRozan's free agency has become a lot more complicated than it already was.

In a recent appearance on SportsCenter, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski revealed the latest on DeRozan, and particularly the sign and trade that would send him to the Sacramento Kings.

"The one team that's been dug in with [DeRozan] and trying to find a sign and trade scenario - the Sacramento Kings," Wojnarowski said. "They have been talking this week, and they're going to need a third team involved in a sign-and-trade. Sacramento is the team to watch between now and as the moratorium ends in the next 24 to 48 hours."

Sacramento has been one of the teams with reported interest DeRozan for several weeks, and it seems they could be the frontrunner to land him at this stage. There are a lot of complications that the Kings must sort through in order for a deal to be possible and also not too inhibiting of their future plans, but the on-court fit has a lot of potential.

The Kings recognize the level of talent in the Western Conference that already exists, and want to make sure they are keeping up with the teams who continue improving.

Related Articles

JJ Redick Fires Back at Former NBA Star Over Viral Michael Jordan Statement

Anthony Edwards Makes Statement on Michael Jordan

Major Zach LaVine to Lakers Trade Idea Proposed

Published
Joey Linn

JOEY LINN

Joey Linn is a credentialed writer covering the NBA for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Covering the LA Clippers independently in 2018, then for Fansided and 213Hoops from 2019-2021, Joey joined Sports Illustrated's FanNation to cover the Clippers after the 2020-21 season. Graduating from Biola University in 2022 with a Communication Studies degree, Joey served as Biola's play-by-play announcer for their basketball, baseball, softball, and soccer teams during his time in school. Joey's work on Biola's broadcasts, combined with his excellence in the classroom, earned him the Outstanding Communication Studies Student of the year award in 2022. Joey covers the NBA full-time across multiple platforms, primarily serving as a credentialed Clippers beat writer.

Home/News