3 Young, High-Upside Players the Chicago Bulls Could Trade for at This Deadline

All signs point toward the Chicago Bulls finally making some noise at the trade deadline. But what exactly does that look like? Will they try to cash in on one of the league's disgruntled stars, or will they take a more long-term approach by targeting draft picks and young players?

If one thing is for sure, many fans believe it should be the latter. The organization has already added a couple of intriguing youngsters over the last couple of seasons in Josh Giddey and Matas Buzelis. With that being the case, this feels like a natural time to double down on building for the future.

Draft capital, of course, helps accomplish that, but so does continuing to take flyers on some previously highly-touted prospects. Let's take a look at three of the former first-rounders who could be available in the coming weeks and why the Bulls may want to target them.

Jaden Ivey

If the Chicago Bulls do move on from Coby White, why not try to immediately find his replacement?

While the Detroit Pistons have not been directly linked to White in recent weeks, some have made note of the potential fit. Detroit has taken a massive step forward over the last two seasons, so much so that they currently lead the way in the Eastern Conference with a 29-10 record. Cade Cunningham and Jalen Duren are the clear backbone of their highly efficient two-way attack. However, this is a roster that is well-equipped with several intriguing youngsters who could help keep them competitive for years to come. Might White fit into that equation?

The Bulls' guard would fit into Detroit's timeline while simultaneously providing them with the floor spacing they desperately need. One of the Pistons' main weaknesses this season has been their three-point shooting. Not only do they take the fourth-fewest attempts in the NBA, but they shoot just 35.0 percent on those attempts (18th). A healthy version of White could immediately help change that while also taking some perimeter scoring pressure off Cunningham.

Indeed, the Pistons once hoped that lottery pick Jaden Ivey could be the right backcourt partner for Cunningham, but he has failed to carve out a meaningful role after breaking his leg in 2024-25. The guard has averaged just 16.9 minutes per game in an off-the-bench role. A change of scenery might be necessary, and we have seen the Bulls be that change of scenery for a different former Top 6 pick over the last year-plus.

Ivey would provide Chicago with another uber-athletic perimeter player that can attack in transition and create for himself off the bounce. Likewise, his improved three-point shooting over the last couple of seasons helps make the case for his fit next to Josh Giddey. In his 30 games before his season-ending injury in 2024-25, Ivey truly looked to be on the brink of a breakout. He was averaging 17.6 points, 4.0 assists, and 4.1 rebounds on 40.1 percent shooting from long range.

If you're a Bulls team that is willing to take a step back, why not take a chance on Ivey to see if he can find his footing? To be sure, like White, he is headed for free agency this offseason, but the Bulls may be able to sign him to a decently cost-effective short-term deal to further evaluate him. Unlike White, they would also not have to worry too much about losing him, as he will be a restricted free agent.

P.S. A direct White-for-Ivey swap gets the green light in the trade machine ... how can Arturas Karnisovas resist!?

Bennedict Mathurin

Once again, if White is out the door, the Pacers may have the perfect target. Bennedict Mathurin has ended up in a bizarre situation. While he hasn't played poorly in Indiana or become the odd man out, his long-term fit feels a bit hazy. The 23-year-old is another perimeter player who is set to hit restricted free agency this offseason. Whether or not the small-market team can afford to keep him around is a real question, as they will be inching toward the luxury tax next season with Tyrese Haliburton already paid the big bucks.

Likewise, the Pacers find themselves in a position where they need a big man of the future. Myles Turner shockingly departed the franchise this past offseason, leaving the team rather thin at the five. To be sure, the Bulls do not have a perfect fit in the frontcourt for the Pacers, but that doesn't mean they can't find a way to end up with Mathurin.

Not only could they look to offer up some draft capital, but they could also try to create the right three-team trade. One I've thought about often includes the Dallas Mavericks. Looking to take a step back and build around Cooper Flagg, Daniel Gafford has become a hot trade name. Would Indiana have interest in adding Gafford, leading the Bulls to send Coby White to Dallas in exchange for Mathurin? Of course, Dallas could simply look to keep Mathurin for themselves as a building block next to Flagg ... but it never hurts to ask!

If one thing is for sure, Mathurin feels like a worthwhile investment for a Bulls team looking to build an identity. He plays with an incredibly high motor on both ends and has shown real flashes as a sparkplug scorer. The guard has averaged 16.1 points per game over his career, as well as nearly 5.0 trips to the charity stripe a night. Picturing him running a high-tempo, downhill attack alongside Josh Giddey isn't hard to do.

Yves Missi

The New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly taken some of their big-name trade chips off the table, but that seemingly hasn't included Yves Missi.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line reported this week that New Orleans has suggested to rival teams that Missi is on the table. With Zion Williamson still in town and first-rounder Derik Queen proving to be an immediate difference-maker, Missi's future role has become somewhat undefined.

Nevertheless, the big man is only in Year 2 and was the No. 21 pick in the draft for a reason. The six-foot-eleven center is a ridiculously springy athlete for his size. He can soar for alley-oop slams and make up ground quickly for big-time defensive stops. For a Bulls team that has long needed a capable rim protector – and will likely have an opening at starting center very soon – Missi could be a worthwhile gamble.

To be sure, the question marks with Missi remain rather glaring. He isn't a floor spacer, and his post skills remain raw. The Bulls certainly seem to value scoring from their big men, so that alone could keep them from making the call. But this is also a team that has been stuck in the mud for years. Why not try something different at the position?

What the Pelicans want for Missi is pretty unclear. One has to imagine they would run a decently hard bargain considering his age, cost-controlled contract situation, and upside. I'm also not sure if they would have much of an interest in the Bulls' Coby White or Ayo Dosunmu, as they just drafted Jeremiah Fears to be their lead guard of the future. Would they take the Trail Blazers lottery-protected pick? If they wanted a lightly protected Bulls first, is that worth it for someone who still has a lot of room to grow?