Star Player Ruled Out for Bulls vs 76ers
Riding a six-game losing streak, the Chicago Bulls head into a huge road matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday. The 76ers have not been playing at their best either, losing their last seven outings, but the two struggling Eastern Conference squads are fighting for the final Play-In Tournament spot.
On top of a series of underwhelming performances, the 76ers will be without star center Joel Embiid due to left knee injury management. With the 76ers playing without their MVP center, the Bulls should have an easier path to a big road victory, but they will be shorthanded themselves.
The Bulls have ruled out two-time All-Star center Nikola Vucevic for Monday's game due to right calf tightness. Now, both teams will be without their starting centers, making Monday's game a bit less exciting, but certainly more balanced.
Vucevic, 34, is averaging 19.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season with 53.5/38.7/81.7 shooting splits. The Bulls big man has been an impressive stretch five this year, giving Chicago a more versatile look on offense. The Bulls will start former top-ten pick Zach Collins in his place for Monday's game.
Chicago traded for Collins ahead of the deadline a few weeks ago, and now the 27-year-old is earning his first start as a Bull. With both teams a bit banged up, Monday's matchup could either be interesting or severely underwhelming.
The Bulls and 76ers face off at 7 p.m. EST in Philadelphia on Monday.
