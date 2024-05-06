Jarrett Allen Current Injury Status For Game 1 Cavs-Celtics
The Cleveland Cavaliers are moving on to the Eastern Conference semi-finals after taking down the Orlando Magic in Game 7. Their next opponent is the ever-dangerous Boston Celtics.
Cleveland needs to be at full strength if they want to take down the NBA’s best regular-season team. Unfortunately, the Cavs may still be without one of their top starters.
Jarrett Allen has officially been listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 1 as of Monday evening.
JA initially sustained a rib injury in the first round against the Magic. Franz Wagner reportedly “pierced” one of Allen’s ribs as the physicality picked up in Game 4. This injury caused him to miss the final three games.
ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reported that the main concern for Allen at the moment is the “discomfort and limitations when raising his arms.”
Allen was arguably Celveland’s most consistent player through the first four games against the Magic. He averaged 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals while providing the Cavs with a defensive anchor in the paint, something that will be key against the Celtics.
Cleveland’s starting center has also played will against the Celtics this year.
JA played in all three games Cleveland played against Boston during the regular season. He averaged 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal in those appearances.
We’ll just have to wait until Tuesday to see whether or not Allen does end up trying to give it a go in Game 1.