Jarrett Allen, Dean Wade Final Injury Status Game 3 Cavs-Celtics
The NBA’s Eastern Conference semi-finals shift to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse with the series tied at one game apiece coming off the Cleveland Cavaliers’ upset victory over the Boston Celtics in Game 2.
This is the final injury status for two of Cleveland's key defensive pieces.
Jarrett Allen - OUT
Jarrett Allen will be OUT for Game 3, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
Allen has yet to play in this series after sustaining a rib injury in Game 4 against the Orlando Magic. Cleveland’s starting center reportedly has been in excruciating pain and at times has been unable to lift
There was some rejuvenated hope that JA would possibly play in Game 3 after he was seen wearing a jersey at shoot around earlier on Saturday. However, it looks like that was just a part of his rehab process.
Dean Wade - AVAILABLE
Dean Wade will be AVAILABLE for Game 3, per Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com.
Finally, some positive injury news for the Cavs. There was a growing feeling that Cavs fans may see a key reserve back in action after ESPN's Brain Windhorst said on Friday that he believed Wade would play in Game 3.
Wade missed Cleveland’s last 19 regular season games, the entire first round, and the first two games of round two with a knee strain.
One of the last games Wade played in the regular season came against the Celtics. Cleveland’s power forward scored 23 points and helped the Cavs overcome a 22-point deficit against Boston.
Wade was one of the best defenders in the entire NBA and shot 39% from behind the arc in the games he did play in this season.