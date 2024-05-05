Jarrett Allen Final Injury Status For Cavs-Magic Game 7
Game 7. Everything is on the line.
Injuries have been a theme for the Cleveland Cavaliers all year long so it’s only fitting that it’s a storyline for what could be the last game of the season.
Jarrett Allen - OUT
Jarrett Allen has missed the last two games for the Cavaliers as he manages the pain of a rib injury he suffered in Game 5 against the Orlando Magic. The team has announced that Allen is OUT for this winner-take-all Game 7.
The team originally listed Allen as questionable on Saturday evening making him a game-time decision for Sunday afternoon.
Allen was averaging 17.0 points, 13.8 rebounds, 1.3 assists, and 1.3 steals through the first four games of the series before sustaining the injury. He was one one of Cleveland’s most consistent players during the regular season and the playoffs.
Isaac Okoro will slide into the starting rotation for the injured Allen.
Evan Mobley, Caris LeVert
Evan Mobley rolled his ankle in Game 6 and was seen limping in the locker room following Cleveland’s loss. However, he was not listed on the injury report and appaers good to go for Game 7 as the season is on the line.
J.B. Bickerstaff confirmed on Sunday that Caris LeVert is dealing with a knee injury which is why he played just seven minutes in Game 6. Despite the lingering pain, LeVert is AVAILABLE for the Cavs in Game 7.