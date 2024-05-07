Jarrett Allen Final Injury Status Game 1 Cavs-Celtics
Game 1 is all about setting the tone of the series. The Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to establish their dominance in the paint with the Boston Celtics being down their big man Kristaps Porzingis.
The Wine and Gold will look to do that without their starting center Jarrett Allen. JA has been ruled OUT in Game 1 due to his rib which continues to give him problems.
Isaac Okoro will start in place of the injured Allen.
This isn’t a huge surprise for the Cavaliers. JA missed the final three games of their series against the Orlando Magic and he was listed as questionable on Monday night. Still, not having him on the floor will be a huge blow for their Cleveland squad.
Allen played very well against the Celtics during the regular season 14.3 points, 9.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.0 block, and 1.0 steal.
Evan Mobley will be tasked with holding down the paint once again without Allen on the floor. Mobley did a tremendous job at this against the Magic, but the Celtics provided even more challenges considering the driving ability of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Other players who will need to step in Game 1 because of Allen’s absence are Marcus Morris and Tristan Thompson.
Time will tell whether or not the Cavs are able to withstand another series without one of their best defenders.