Cavaliers Finally Getting Back To Full Strength

The Cleveland Cavaliers have dealt with their fair share of injuries this NBA season. Thankfully, the team is beginning to get back to fully healthy.

It feels like it's been forever since the Cavs have played a game at full strength. If you include Dylan Windler's injury then Cleveland has not played a single game fully healthy this season.

Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love, and Dean Wade have all missed extended time with injuries with some being longer than others. Then there was Ricky Rubio who missed over a year rehabbing from an ACL tear.

The absence means that we've yet to see what a fully capable Cavs team can do on the floor.

Thankfully, things are starting to turn around for the Cavs as they're getting players back and pushing the injury bug away. (Don't worry, I knocked on wood as typed that sentence.)

The Cleveland Cavaliers' matchup with the New York Knicks may be the first time that we get to see the Cavs at their closest thing to full strength. The only notable name on the injury report is Windler who will be out.

Mitchell missed the last three games with a groin injury but he's been listed as PROBABLE for the game. Wade missed a month and a half with a shoulder sprain but he just recently made his return to the lineup and looks like a go.

It'll be exciting to see what this team can do when everyone is available. Will we see Wade get more time at the wing? Will Mitchell and Rubio share floor time together? How small will the Cavs be willing to go if they want to play Mobley at the five?

All of these questions will finally get some sort of answer soon.

