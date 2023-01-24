Cleveland Prepares For The Knicks, What Cavs Fans Should Look For

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night.

It's a new week and a new road trip for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

This time around they're heading to three different cities starting off in New York City with a showdown against the Knicks.

This will be the third time that these two teams have faced off against one another. The Cavs were able to get a win on their own floor and the Knicks came away with a win on their own as well.

This time they'll meet up again at Madison Square Garden with the season series tied at one apiece.

Two players jump out when discussing how to plan for the New York Knicks. Those names are Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle.

Brunson has already lived up to the massive contract he signed for over the offseason. He's averaging 22.5 points and 6.3 assists in his first season with the Knicks.

New York has been searching for a reliable point guard for what seems like years now and they have finally found it Brunson. This means Cleveland needs to shut down this game manager to prevent the Knicks from feeling comfortable on offense.

Randle is another member of the Knicks who poses a challenge to the Cavs. He's listed as a power forward, however, he plays more like a guard with the way he can shoot the ball and drive to the rim.

Whether it's Jarrett Allen or Evan Mobley guarding him, they'll need to do their job and keep the six-foot-eight big man in front of them.

New York has struggled to find consistency as a team despite the individual success that some players have found this season. The Knicks have lost their last four games and sit at 25-23 on the season and in the seventh seed.

This isn't a bad record, but they do have the talent to fight for a higher seed.

With that being said, the Cavs can't rely on New York's recent struggles to carry them to a win. They got in trouble by overlooking their opponent on Friday night when they lost to the Warriors.

Cleveland needs to come out of the gate strong and set the tone early.

Thankfully, it does appear that Cleveland will be getting their leading scorer Donovan Mitchell back as he is currently listed as PROBABLE for the game.

The Cavs and Knicks will tip off at 7:30 on Tuesday which is shaping up to be a close game.

--------

You may also like:

Dylan Windler Is Expected To Play During The 2022-23 Season

Early Injury Status For Donovan Mitchell In Cavs-Matchup

Evan Mobley Showing Newfound Confidence On The Floor

The Cavs Should Trade For This Timberwolves Forward

Cavs Get Nice Bounce-Back Win Over The Bucks

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN