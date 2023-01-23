Evan Mobley Showing Newfound Confidence On The Floor

Evan Mobley had high expectations when the Cavs took him with the third overall pick in the 2021 draft. The forward/center out of USC received comparisons to Chris Bosh before he even played his first game in the NBA.

This definitely put some pressure on Mobley to make an immediate impact.

Mobley's rookie season can be considered a success in multiple areas. He immediately became not only of the best defenders on the Cavs but also in the NBA. Mobley also showed a ton of potential on the offensive side too.

He averaged 15.0 points a game and 8.3 rebounds, on an efficient 50.8 shooting percentage from the field in his first year. Mobley has produced right around the same numbers in his sophomore season which has drawn some unnecessary criticism from some.

Mobley has put all of those critics to rest over the last week and a half as he's playing with profound confidence over this stretch. In his last five games, Mobley is averaging 22.2 points on 65.3 percent shooting.

He's been able to impose his will on defenders working them deep into the paint, hitting fadeaway jumpers, and mid-range shots. The forward has pretty much everything put hitting threes (which is okay).

This stretch included a career-setting night for Mobley as he dropped 38 points without making one three or a free throw in the process. He got all of his points from the field.

J.B. Bickerstaff is recognizing the confidence that Mobley has played with. He said:

"He was aggressive, he was assertive for sure. You know you look at how he was finishing and he was attack-minded he was going. to get to the rim. He was determined to create for himself tonight."

This ability for Mobley to create his own shot is something we haven't quite seen from him yet. He doesn't need to do this every night for Cleveland to be successful but it does give opposing defenses another player they need to keep in check.

