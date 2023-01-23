Early Injury Status For Donovan Mitchell In Cavs-Knicks Matchup

Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard Donovan Mitchell has been listed as PROBABLE for Tuesday night's game with the New York Knicks.

We still have just about 24 hours until the Cavaliers and Knicks tip off at Madison Square Garden. However, we thankfully have an injury update on Donovan Mitchell and whether he will play in the game.

Mitchell has sat out for the last three games, or just over a week when looking at a calendar, with a left groin sprain. He played the first half of Cleveland's game against the Pelicans on January 16 but left in the third quarter only to not return to the game.

After missing the last few games, Mitchell has officially been listed as PROBABLE for Cleveland's Tuesday night game against the Knicks.

Having Mitchell return to the lineup will provide a big boost for the Cavs. Cleveland went just 1-2 in the three games that he missed which included a humiliating loss to the Warriors.

The All-Star shooting guard is averaging a team-high 28.4 points a game and is one of the focal points in their offense.

Having Mitchell back on the floor will also mean that the Cavs are as close to fully healthy as they've been all season with having Ricky Rubio and Dean Wade back too.

Cleveland will finally be able to run the lineups on the floor they envisioned last summer.

