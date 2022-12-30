"We Don't Win Playing Other People's Style:" J.B. Bickerstaff Comments On The Cavs' Loss To The Pacers

Another road game for the Cavs turned out to be another road loss for them as well as they fall to just 6-10 in that department. This one was especially disappointing because looking at the score sheet, one would think that Cleveland could've closed it out.

However, the Pacers' ariel attack was just too much for the Cavs in the end.

An unhappy J.B. Bickerstaff had this to say after the loss:

"We know how we have to play to win, and for whatever reason, we decided we want to play Pacers basketball when we play them and we give them a chance to win. We don't win playing other's people's style, we win playing Cleveland Cavaliers basketball. So, we have a decision to make, how often we continue to play it."

Bickerstaff is referring to the pace of play that the Cavs played during Thursday night's loss. Cleveland plays the slowest pace of play in the NBA and they try to be patient and wait for the best shot available.

This is the opposite of the quick offense that Indiana runs which is all about getting as many threes up as fast as they can.

Cleveland came into this game averaging 84.1 field goal attempts a night. However, in the loss, they put up 96 which demonstrates this change of style that Bickerstaff is referring to.

The Cavs' head coach also thought that the defense could've been stronger throughout the game:

"I just didn't think we had the focus on the defense end of the floor because we were scoring points, but we have to be able to do both."

As disappointing as this loss was, the Cavs are going to have to put it behind them quickly. They head to Chicago where they'll take on the Bulls for a New Year's Eve showdown.

