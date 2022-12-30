Skip to main content

Could Darius Garland Miss Time With Thumb Injury?

Cleveland Cavaliers point guard Darius Garland suffered a thumb injury during Thursday night's loss to the Indiana Pacers.
The last thing this team needs right now is to lose their star point guard for a lengthy amount of time due to an injury. Unfortunately, that may be the reality that the Cavs are looking at.

In Thursday night's loss, Darius Garland was hacked by a Pacers defender in the paint and immediately felt pain in his hand. 

Garland continued to grab his hand throughout the second half and was visibly struggling. Even though the point guard finished the game, the discomfort was clearly bothering him and affecting his play. He didn't score after sustaining the injury to his shooting hand.

After the game, Garland confessed that the pain was bothering him quite a bit but he just wanted to fight through it for his team.

It's still up in the air whether or not Garland will miss time with the injury. If it was up to DG, he plans on playing:

“Just taking it day by day. I hope to be ready for Chicago, going to try to fight through it.”

As admirable as it is that he wants to play through the injury, there's no reason to create a worse situation. The Cavs need a fully healthy Darius Garland to reach their full potential. Unfortunately, they haven't gotten that this season which is no fault of Garland.

The season kicked off with DG missing six games due to an injury that he suffered after Gary Trent Jr. attempted to steal the ball. Garland has also worked through sore knees at times this season too. Now, his thumb is the next up.

Let's all cross our fingers and hope this doesn't turn out to be a more serious injury than just a jammed finger.

