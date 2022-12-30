Cavs Drop Third Straight As Pacers Catch Fire From Three

Cleveland didn't begin their road trip the way that they would've liked to. They dropped their third straight game with a loss to the Indiana Pacers with a final score of 126-135.

The Cavs are now 6-10 away from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse as road games continue to be a big concern for the team.

The difference maker in this one was from behind the arc. The Pacers made 19 of the 31 threes they shot which comes out to be 61.3 percent. They shot the ball better from behind the three-point line than they did from the field as a whole which was 56.4 percent. That's not something you see every day.

Tyrese Haliburton absolutely torched Cleveland's defense for 29 points and nine assists, all while shooting 53 percent from the floor and 75 percent from three.

Dec 29, 2022; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) passes the ball while Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) defends at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Cavs overall didn't play a terrible game. They shot 52.1 percent from the field, 42.9 percent from behind the arc, and had seven players score in double figures. However, they weren't able to buy a bucket or get a stop in the closing stages of the game.

The fourth-quarter struggles have been around since the beginning of the season but are now turning into a big concern for this team.

Cleveland's frontcourt did have a big night despite the loss. Jarrett Allen finished with 19 points and 15 rebounds. He also recorded his 500th career block in the third quarter. Evan Mobley put up 13 points, seven assists, and seven rebounds.

However, these performances weren't enough for the Cavs.

Losing to a team that the Cavs should've beaten is disappointing enough, but the Cavs may also have more bad injury news on the way. Darius Garland was grabbing his hand throughout the second half and it was clearly affecting his play.

Garland played until the end of the game, but it will be interesting to hear what the team has to say about this potential injury.

The Cavs have a chance to split the road trip this Saturday as they have a New Year's Eve matchup with the Chicago Bulls. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 PM EST.

