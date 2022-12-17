Skip to main content

J.B. Bickerstaff Believes That Donovan Mitchell Should Be In The MVP Conversation

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff says that Donovan Mitchell should be getting more attention as an early candidate for the NBA's MVP.
With the game winding down and Donovan Mitchell at the foul line getting ready to clinch a victory over the Indians Pacers, the Cleveland crowd jointly chanted "M-V-P, M-V-P" for the shooting guard.

This isn't the first time that he's received this kind of cheer from fans and it most likely won't be the last. However, is there really any merit to these cheers or is it just the Cleveland fans showing some love for their All-Star player?

Cleveland's head coach J.B. Bickerstaff believes that Mitchell absolutely deserves to be in the MVP conversation. This is what Bickerstaff had to say after Mitchell dropped another 40-point game in the Cavs' win over the Pacers:

"Yeah, I don't think there's any doubt about it. You know, in one point and time, winning mattered in the MVP votes. You're seeing people's names be mentioned that don't have the record that we have. I think it's fair for (Mitchell) to be in that conversation for sure. You're not slighting any of the other guys because there are some phenomenal players in this league. But, you know the MVP should include winning as a part of it and he's helped us grow and get to the spot we're in now, so he definitely should be mentioned in that conversation."

It's hard to disagree with anything that J.B. said about Mitchell and his MVP campaign. He's averaging over 30 points a game on a team that sits in the third seed in the competitive Eastern Conference and he's averaging some of the most minutes played in the NBA. 

It's hard for someone to be any more valuable to your team than that. 

