Cavs Get Crucial Road Victory Over The Mavericks

Mondy night's loss to the Spurs may have been the most disappointing loss of the season. They started off the game getting blown out, and came back with a chance to win it in the final possession, only to commit a turnover and lose the game.

The Cavs clearly wanted to put that game behind them as they started off Wednesday's game against the Dallas Mavericks on a 16-2 run. This set the tone for the entire game as Dallas never saw a lead in the game.

Cleveland ended up clinching a victory with the final score being 105-90.

The Cavs did a great job on defense by making Luka Doncic feel uncomfortable when he had the ball in his hands. Doncic is obviously the focal point of Dallas' offense and they struggle when he can't get it going.

He did score 30 points, but the Cavs only allowed him to shoot 9/23 from the field which is a win when going up against Doncic. He showed signs of visible frustration throughout the game as his team was unable to get themselves back into it.

It was a great overall team win for Cleveland. They had six players in double figures who were Donovan Mitchell (34), Lamar Stevens (18), Jarrett Allen (14), Evan Mobley (14), Darius Garland (12), and Caris LeVert (11).

Along with the usual suspects getting it done for the Cavs, they also got some help from some key role players. Lamar Stevens got the start again tonight and was able to put up 18 points and 11 rebounds This is a season-high for him in both of those categories and his second career double-double.

LeVert also came off the bench and continued his aggressive playmaking and scoring. He finished the night with 11 points.

It won't be long before these two teams meet again. They will face off for the last time in the regular season back at Rocket Mortgage Field house this Saturday.

