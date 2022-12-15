Donovan Mitchell Joins Elite List Of Cavs Legends In Win Over Mavericks

Donovan Mitchell played his final game with his former team the Utah Jazz in a loss to the Dallas Mavericks in the first round of the last year's NBA playoffs. Anytime a player goes up against a team that prematurely ended their season, they are going to play with a little more juice.

We saw it early this season when the Cavs went up against the Atlanta Hawks and we saw the same thing with Mitchell against the Mavericks.

Mitchell exploded against Dallas and wasted absolutely no time getting it started. He finished the first half with 27 points while being 10/12 from the field and 5/6 from behind the arc.

His 27 points were the most points scored in a half by a Cavs player this season.

The shooting guard ended the night scoring 34 of the team's 105 points while it doing it with incredible efficiency. Mitchell ended the night 13/20 from the field and 6/9 from three.

Mitchell's importance to the Cavs cannot be stressed enough. His scoring performance over the Mavericks gives him his fourteen 30+ point game of the season. For a little bit more context, this was Mitchell's 25th game of the year.

This was also Mitchell's 10th game with five or more made three-pointers. Other Cleveland players to do this in the past were Kevin Love, JR Smith, and Mo Williams. Considering it's only December, it would be surprising if Mitchell moves up the list with a few performances similar to this one.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Get Crucial Road Win Over The Mavericks

A Little Too Late For The Cavs, Spurs Hold Off Comeback

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down One-Handed Dunk In First Quarter Against Spurs

The Cavs Have A Lot To Prove On Their Upcoming Roadtrip

Cavs Close It Out In The Fourth, Get Win Over Thunder

WATCH: Caris LeVert Throws Down Dunk On Darius Bazley

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN