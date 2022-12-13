A Little Too Late For The Cavs, Spurs Hold Off Comeback

The road nightmares continue for the Cavs. Cleveland lost a heartbreaker to the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night as they fall to just 5-9 on the road. The final score was 111-112.

At one point San Antonio was up 19 points, but the Cavs were able to cut that deficit down to one and had an opportunity to win on the last possession. Cleveland had their chances to win the game or at least tie it but they weren't able to convert on them through the game.

With just over 10 seconds left but Daris Garland missed a corner three and Donovan Mitchell lost the ball under the basket as time expired. Evan Mobley also missed a foul shot with an opportunity to tie the game with under a minute left.

While these may be the two moments that we remember, there were moments all game that pointed to the Cavs' struggles.

The dissipating part of this loss wasn't that Cleveland couldn't get shots to fall. That's going to happen to every team from time to time. But there were multiple possessions where they were outworked and outrebounded.

Cleveland prides itself on their hustle, yet they were beaten at its own game against the Spurs.

If there is one positive to take away from tonight it's that two games of rest seem to have done well for Donovan Mitchell. He had been dealing with a leg injury while also being among the league leaders in minutes played. He sat out the last two games the Cavs played.

In his return to the floor, Mitchell looked just as good as he did before his absence. He ended the night with a team-high 28 points while also contributing one assist and four rebounds.

Caris LeVert also continued his strong offensive play. He ended the night with 23 points which mark his third straight game with 20 or more points.

LeVert had been playing more of the shooting guard position with Mitchell sitting on the last few games and there were some questions on whether or not Mitchell's return would affect Caris' production. This game showed that the two can in fact coexist.

These performances were great, but at the end of the day, the Cavs need to figure out a way to get a win on the road. The Cavaliers look to split the road trip on Wednesday night as they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down One-Handed Dunk IN First Quarter Against Spurs

The Cavs Have A Lot To Prove On Their Upcoming Roadtrip

Cavs Close It Out In The Fourth, Get Win Over Thunder

WATCH: Caris LeVert Throws Down Dunk On Darius Bazley

Caris LeVert Provides Spark In Cavs Starting Lineup Despite Loss

Cavs' Closeout Crisis Not Completely Behind Them

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN