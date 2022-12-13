Skip to main content

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down One-Handed Dunk In First Quarter Against Spurs

Donovan Mitchell missed the last two games for the Cavs with leg soreness. But he appears to be alright after throwing down a powerful dunk in his first quarter back.
The Cavs started off slow on Monday night against the Spurs. They gave up a few easy baskets and couldn't seem to get their own to fall. The momentum was quickly getting away from them early on in the game, even after a J.B. Bickerstadd timeout.

But the one play that may have turned the whole quarter around, and maybe even the game, was this dunk from Donovan Mitchell.

Robin Lopez's reaction to thinking dunk was everyone at home too. It truly was an exclamation point of a play!

This dunk means a lot more considering that Mitchell missed the last two games with leg soreness that has been bothering him for around a month now. All signs point that he's feeling just fine.

