The Cavs Have A Lot To Prove On Their Upcoming Roadtrip

The Cavs have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season. Well, when they play on their home court. Away from Rocket Mortgage Field House has been a little bit of a different story.

Cleveland has a 5-8 record on the road which certainly isn't ideal for a team that wishes to make some noise in the playoffs. They're starting to get the reputation that they can't perform as the away team. However, they have an opportunity to change that narrative this week.

The Cavs will head down to the state of Texas for a mini-road trip with two of the state's three teams. On Monday night they will take on the historically well-run organization of the San Antonio Spurs. Then on Wednesday, they have a meeting with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

These are two very winnable games for the Cavs and it could be a great way for them to end their road nightmares.

The Spurs are among the bottom-tier teams in the NBA. They have an 8-18 record and were recently just on an 11-game losing streak. This is definitely a game that the Cavs should be able to win without a problem even if they are still without Kevin Love and Donovan Mitchell.

The Mavericks on the other hand are a playoff team with an MVP contender on their roster. This is still a game the Cavs should be able to win.

Much of Dallas' success has come from Doncic being able to carry the team on his back and drag them to victories. He's an incredible player and maybe the best offensive force in the league. But Cleveland can easily counter this.

The Cavs have the best defensive rating in the NBA with 106.7 and locking up Luka and forcing the rest of the team to beat them is a great recipe for success.

We're no longer in the early stages of the season and Cleveland needs to start figuring out some of its struggles and this road trip is a great chance to do so.

