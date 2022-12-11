Cavs Close It Out In The Fourth, Get Win Over Thunder

On Friday night the Cavs weren't able to close it out and fell to the Sacramento Kings at home. It was a rare loss for a Cleveland team that has been so good on their own court.

Saturday night, the second game of a back-to-back, the Cavs came out with something to prove as they took on the Oklahoma City Thunder and were able to come away with the 110-102 victory.

They were still without Donovan Mitchell who missed his second straight game with leg soreness. However, for the second night in a row, Caris LeVert stepped into the starting shooting guard position and thrived in that role.

He scored 22 points, grabbed four rebounds, and had four assists. It's the first time that LeVert has recorded back-to-back 20-point games all season. After Friday night's game, LeVert said that he feels much more comfortable playing as the shooting guard than at three, and that has become pretty evident over the last two games.

The frontcourt tandem of Jarrett Allen and Even Mobley were huge in the win! Mobley finished with 21 points and 12 rebounds and Allen finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds. This included the 1,000th offensive rebound of his career.

Usually when the Cavs are able to establish themselves in the paint good things happen and that's exactly what happened on Saturday night.

One of the biggest reasons that the Cavs were able to come away with the win was that they finally played defense in the closing minutes of the game. The Thunder wanted to get back into the game in the fourth quarter and started it on a 17-4 run and eventually tied it up.

When the Cavs finally got the offense going, they ramped up the defense too. Allen and Lamar Stevens each come up with big blocks in the final two minutes which prevented the Thunder from swaying the momentum.

The Cavs are off tomorrow but who be back in action on Monday night as they start a mini two-game road trip to San Antonio and Dallas.

