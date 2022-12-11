Skip to main content

WATCH: Caris LeVert Throws Down Dunk On Darius Bazley

Caris LeVert dunked on Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley.
Caris LeVert got the start for the injured Donovan Mitchell for the second night in a row and he continues to play well in that role.

In the first quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he had nine points and was 4/5 from the floor. This included an incredible jam straight in the heart of the Thunder defense right on Darius Bazley.

Luckily for the fans, LeVert is wearing a microphone for the game and they got to see his reaction after the dunk. He let out a loud, "whoooo" while the rest of the Cavs bench went wild.

LeVert has clearly looked like a more confident player since entering the starting lineup over the last two games. After the Cavs loss to the Kings, he said that he feels much more comfortable in the shooting guard position and that's. 

