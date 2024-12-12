Cavaliers Coach Discusses Offensive Fit For Starter Nearing Return
Through 25 games, the Cleveland Cavaliers own the NBA's best record at 21-4, and are the only NBA team with at least 20 wins this season.
What makes this success even more impressive is that it has been achieved without a usual mainstay starter in their lineup, which may not be the case for much longer.
Earlier this week, it was reported that swingman Max Strus is expected to make his season debut on Friday, December 13 against the Washington Wizards. However, time will ultimately tell if this is the case.
On Wednesday, Cavaliers Head Coach Kenny Atkinson was asked if he has an idea about how Strus might be used in an offense that already leads the NBA in field goal percentage (50.7%) and three-point percentage (40.4%), and ranks second in points per game (121.4).
"Yes and no," Atkinson said. "I've got to, just like with all these guys, understand strengths, weaknesses. Right now, he's the one I don't have a great feel on. I've watched a ton of tape."
This certainly makes sense, as Strus has been sidelined with a right ankle sprain and has yet to play in a game this season. But in practice action, Atkinson has already noticed something that the 28-year-old will bring to the table for the Wine and Gold's revamped offense.
"He's an excellent cutter," Atkinson said. "That fits. I want to see where that, I've even seen it in practice these past two days. I know he had a slot cut yesterday, I'm like, 'There's our cutter, you know? There's our guy that can slice through the defense.' So I'm anxious to see that."
This should serve Cleveland's offense well, as its 100.78 pace ranks eighth in the NBA. Strus is also known most for his permeter shooting, draining at least 168 threes and shooting at least 35% from deep in each of his last three seasons.
Although this is definitely a great fit for the Cavaliers on paper, Atkinson explained that it will likely take a while for Strus to jell with Cleveland's new offense once he returns.
"We're going to have to figure [it] out, I'm going to have to get a better feel," Atkinson said. "And you can only do that through games. I think it's going to be like the rest of the team, it's going to take some time."