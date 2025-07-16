Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Make Jaylon Tyson Decision on Wednesday

The second-year wing has lit up the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 13, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Jaylon Tyson (24) dribbles beside Indiana Pacers forward Johnny Furphy (12) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
As a second apron team, the Cleveland Cavaliers are heavily restricted by their financial spending. The front office has several roster-building limitations, and with $227 million projected to be on the books in 2025-26, the Cavs will need their young players with small salaries to make major leaps moving forward.

After not receiving significant playing time as a rookie last season, 2024 first-round pick Jaylon Tyson has had a chance to shine this month in the NBA Summer League. The 6-foot-6 wing has led Cleveland's Summer League roster to a 2-1 start, and according to Cavs insider Chris Fedor, Tyson has played so well that the rising second-year player is sitting out the Cavaliers' Wednesday game against the Sacramento Kings.

In three games in Las Vegas, Tyson has averaged 19.7 points, 6.7 assists, 6.0 rebounds, 1.3 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. Despite inefficient shooting (40.4% FG, 34.8% 3P), the organization has evidently seen all that it needs to regarding the No. 20 overall pick from a season ago.

The former Texas, Texas Tech and California hooper played in 47 games last season as a rookie, earning just 9.6 minutes per game. In his limited action, Tyson averaged 3.6 points and 2.0 rebounds per game on 43% shooting and 34.5% from deep.

Tyson is set to make just $3.5 million this season. The Cavaliers can pick up his team option before each of the next two seasons, and if the 23-year-old's talents prove to be scalable next to stars Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen, Cleveland could have a bargain for a significant wing contributor.

Gavin Dorsey
