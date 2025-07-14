Cavaliers 2nd-Year Player Has Proven That He's Way Too Good for NBA Summer League
The Cleveland Cavaliers have started off hot in the NBA 2K26 Summer League, matching the desert heat in Las Vegas. Through three games, they've gone 2-1, putting themselves in a strong position to compete for the title once again, although they could need some help from other teams to close the gap against the few undefeated squads still out there.
They might not have the best record in Summer League, but they do arguably boast the best player in Sin City right now. Second-year forward Nae'Qwan Tomlin has been on an absolute tear in Las Vegas and has made quick work of vindicating the Cavaliers' decision to sign him to a two-way contract last season.
Through three games, the former Memphis Tiger is posting 21 points a game on a ludicrous 66 percent shooting from the field, including 50 percent marks from beyond the arc on over five attempts per outing. He's not just scoring either. He's making his mark all over the court, averaging 7.3 rebounds, with over three of those coming on the offensive glass, 4.0 assists, and 2.0 steals, against just 2.3 turnovers.
Those numbers, coming from a 6'8 versatile wing who can stretch the floor, create his own offense at the rim, and guard multiple positions, make it no surprise that the Cavaliers have won their minutes by 12 points with him on the court. As a two-way player who hasn't yet carved out a full-time role in the NBA, he'll probably stay in Cleveland's rotation throughout the rest of Summer League, but he's quickly proven through these three games that he's head and shoulders above this level of competition.
Tomlin will likely play a large part in the Cavs' push for the Summer League championship this offseason, but he should have much bigger goals this year. With Cleveland losing a significant chunk of their depth, there's an opportunity for him to become a key role player for their chase for the Larry O'Brien in the 2025-26 campaign.