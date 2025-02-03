Cavaliers Star Earns Impressive Honor For Second Time This Season
The Cleveland Cavaliers, who own the NBA's best record at 40-9, had one of their most dominant stretches of the season last week.
The Wine and Gold went an NBA-best 4-0, winning by an average of 26 points per game. And one major reason for this success was recognized for his efforts during this span.
On Monday, the NBA announced that Donovan Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the week of Jan. 27 through Feb. 2.
Mitchell averaged a team-best 22.8 points, along with 6.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game, while shooting 53.3% from the field and 40.6% from three-point range. He led the NBA with a +91 plus/minus, while ranking fourth in the Eastern Conference with both 13 three-pointers and a 93.3% free throw percentage (minimum 10 made free throws).
Mitchell's most notable performance was back on Jan. 29 in the Cavaliers' 126-106 victory over the Miami Heat. The 28-year-old scored a game-high 34 points on 14-for-23 (60.9%) shooting from the field and 5-for-11 (45.5%) shooting from deep, while recording six assists and two steals.
He also had another noteworthy outing this past Sunday in a historic 144-101 win over the Dallas Mavericks. Both he and teammate Evan Mobley posted a +47 plus/minus, which was the highest by a Cleveland player since the 2002-03 campaign.
This marks the second time this season that Mitchell has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week, joining his performance from Oct. 28 through Nov. 3. This is also the eighth Conference Player of the Week honor of his NBA career.
Mitchell and the Cavaliers will look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.