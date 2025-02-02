Cavs Insider

Cavaliers Set Multiple Records In Dominant Win Over Mavericks

Cleveland had one of its best offensive performances in franchise history in a 144-101 victory over Dallas on Sunday afternoon.

Logan Potosky

Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have been arguably the NBA's best offensive team this season.

Entering play on Sunday, Cleveland led the league in offensive rating (121.6) and three-point percentage (39.2%), while ranking second in: points per game (122.2), field goal percentage (49.8%), and three-pointers made per game (16.1).

But the Wine and Gold's latest offensive performance in a resounding 144-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon was not only the team's best of the campaign, but one of the greatest in franchise history.

The Cavaliers broke a handful of records in a spectacular showing.

For starters, Cleveland outscored Dallas 50-19 in the first quarter, shooting an impressively efficient 18-for-25 (72%) from the field and 9-for-11 (81.8%) from three-point range. This marked the first 50-point quarter in franchise history, and set the table for a 91-point first half, which is the highest-scoring half in franchise history.

The Wine and Gold ended up draining 26 three-pointers as a team, their most in a game in franchise history. Sam Merrill led the way with a career-high 27 points off the bench, as the sharpshooter made a career-high nine triples at a blistering 69.2% clip.

A basketball player wearing a white uniform while dribbling a basketball next to another player wearing a navy uniform.
Feb 2, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) drives to the basket against Dallas Mavericks forward Kessler Edwards (20) during the second half at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

According to Stathead, the Cavaliers also set a single-game franchise record with eight players making multiple three-pointers. In addition to Merrill, Darius Garland and Georges Niang both made three triples, while: Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and Caris LeVert each drained a pair.

With the win, Cleveland boosted its NBA-best record to 40-9 and extended its winning streak to four games.

Up next, the Wine and Gold will conclude their three-game homestand with a showdown against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.

Published
Logan Potosky
LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.

Home/News