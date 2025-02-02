Cavaliers Set Multiple Records In Dominant Win Over Mavericks
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been arguably the NBA's best offensive team this season.
Entering play on Sunday, Cleveland led the league in offensive rating (121.6) and three-point percentage (39.2%), while ranking second in: points per game (122.2), field goal percentage (49.8%), and three-pointers made per game (16.1).
But the Wine and Gold's latest offensive performance in a resounding 144-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday afternoon was not only the team's best of the campaign, but one of the greatest in franchise history.
The Cavaliers broke a handful of records in a spectacular showing.
For starters, Cleveland outscored Dallas 50-19 in the first quarter, shooting an impressively efficient 18-for-25 (72%) from the field and 9-for-11 (81.8%) from three-point range. This marked the first 50-point quarter in franchise history, and set the table for a 91-point first half, which is the highest-scoring half in franchise history.
The Wine and Gold ended up draining 26 three-pointers as a team, their most in a game in franchise history. Sam Merrill led the way with a career-high 27 points off the bench, as the sharpshooter made a career-high nine triples at a blistering 69.2% clip.
According to Stathead, the Cavaliers also set a single-game franchise record with eight players making multiple three-pointers. In addition to Merrill, Darius Garland and Georges Niang both made three triples, while: Evan Mobley, Max Strus, Donovan Mitchell, Ty Jerome, and Caris LeVert each drained a pair.
With the win, Cleveland boosted its NBA-best record to 40-9 and extended its winning streak to four games.
Up next, the Wine and Gold will conclude their three-game homestand with a showdown against the Boston Celtics on Tuesday, Feb. 4 at 7:30 p.m.