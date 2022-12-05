Cavs Struggle From The Field As They Fall To The Knicks

What an interesting game.

If the final score of 81-92 doesn't give it away, it was a pretty sloppy game for both the Cavs and the Knicks.

Both teams also combined for 37 turnovers. The Cavs had 17 and the Knicks had -20. There were a total of 13 travels called to top it all off. I can't remember the last time I watched an NBA with more than three travels called let alone in the double-digits.

It was certainly odd to see the referees call this many travels, but that isn't an excuse for the way the Cavs played.

Cleveland started off the game extremely cold from the field and from behind the three-point line. At one point they were 1-10 from three and were behind by a staggering 18 points.

But despite all of this they did find some momentum and went into halftime only down by three points. This was in large part thanks to a 24-9 run to end the second quarter. However, the second half would be more of the Cavs cold offense.

The loss really comes down to one thing, the Cavs couldn't buy a shot. They had opportunities, plenty of them, but none of them seemed to fall. Darius Garland was 5/19 from the floor, Donovan Mitchell was 8/22, and Evan Mobley was 4/9.

If your two top scores are shooting under 38 percent from the field then it's going to be hard to win.

Cleveland hasn't been held to under 100 points all season until this loss. As a team, they shot 34.9 percent from the floor and 22.9 percent from behind the arc. It was hard to watch.

Whatever the problem with Cleveland's offense is, they need to figure out and fix it quickly. Their next game will be against LeBron James and The Los Angeles Lakers who have been playing solid basketball recently.

They'll tip off at Rocket Mortgage Field House on Tuesday at 7:30.

--------

You may also like:

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Vicious Dunk In Transition

Dean Wade To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Injury

Donovan Mitchell One Of Seven In The NBA To Do This

"We Want Evan To Take All The Shots:" J.B. Bickerstaff On Mobley's Recent Success

Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn