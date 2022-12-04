Dean Wade To Miss 3-4 Weeks With Injury

Cleveland Cavaliers' forward Dean Wade will miss the next 3-4 weeks with a left shoulder injury, the team announced on Sunday.

Wade left the first half of the Cavs' 107-96 win over the Magic and did not return to the game. He was evaluated by doctors at the Cleveland Clinic on Saturday and they determined Wade suffered an AC joins sprain.

The Cavs are in New York to take on the Knicks at Madison Square Garden at 6 p.m.

The team said Wade will undergo a period of treatment and rehabilitation over the next few weeks and his status will be updated later.

Wade has started the last five games after missing time with an infection in his knee that forced him to sit out for six games. His name is the latest to show up on the injury report as the Cavaliers have been forced to juggle lineups with Jarrett Allen (back), Kevin Love (fractured thumb), Lamar Stevens (illness) all missing time over the last several weeks.

Stevens and Love both returned to the lineup on Friday night, scoring eight an 11 points, respectively. Allen is will miss his fifth-straight game Sunday evening when Cavs take on the Knicks.

With Wade out of the lineup., the Cavs lose even more size from their lineup which has been a staple of their roster composition in recent. years.

The 6'9" versatile forward provided some flexibility in head coach J.B. Bickerstaff's lineup with his ability to defend multiple positions and stretch defenses with is perimeter shooting.

