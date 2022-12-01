Cedi Osman Makes Cavs History Against 76ers

Cedi Osman has had a solid start to the NBA season and is now making some Cavs history too!

In the fourth quarter of Wednesday night's blowout victory over the 76ers, Cedi knocked down a three from straight away. It was his first three of the night, but it was also a historic moment for Osman as well.

This was his 544th three-pointer made as a member of the Cavs which means he moves up to eighth place on the team's all-time three-pointers made list. He passes Cleveland legend Danny Ferry who knocked down 543 threes during his time with Cleveland.

Ferry played for Cleveland for 10 seasons, compared to Cedi who's in his sixth season with the Cavs. If anything, this just shows how much the game has changed and how important teams view shooting the three today than back in the 90s.

Cedi is a career .352 from behind the arc but is currently shooting them at a career-best .392. Ferry on the other hand shot threes at a .393 rate in his 13 years NBA career.

