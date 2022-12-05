WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Throws Down Vicious Dunk In Transition

We all know that Donovan Mitchell has some wild hops. He really put those hops on display at Madison Square Garden in the third quarter of the Cavs' contest against the Knicks.

As Cleveland was looking to get back in the game and any sort of spark, Mitchell exploded for this jam in transition.

It's shocking that Mitchell was even able to pull this dunk off. By the time he got the pass from Cedi Osman, Mitchell was already fairly deep in the key. However, that wasn't an issue at all. He went off two feet and exploded right in the air.

One of the best parts of all of this was R.J. Barrett's reaction. He was lucky he didn't jump or else Barrett would've been on the wrong end of a huge poster.

Mitchell has been fantastic for the Cavs on the offensive end, but fans have only gotten to see a handful of dunks from the shooting guard. Instead, he's focused a lot on his game outside of the paint.

Hopefully, we'll get to see more dunks like this one from Mitchell as the season goes on.

