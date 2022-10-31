Skip to main content

Cavs Take Down Knicks After Huge Fourth Quarter

Cleveland beat New York with a final score of 121-to-108. The Cavs outscored their opponent 37-15 in the fourth quarter.
It wasn't the cleanest of nights for the Cavs, but they still found a way to get it done as they beat the New York Knicks 121-to-108. 

Cleveland has now won five straight as they continue to impress early on in the season. 

There were stretches throughout the night where the Cavs' defense was tough to watch and they allowed the Knicks to get way too many easy baskets. 

But in the fourth quarter, Cleveland looked like a completely different basketball team.

They outscored the Knicks 37-to-15 in the fourth which helped lead to the win.

Caris LeVert really struggled from the field after dropping 41 points against the Celtics on Friday night. He scored a single point and was 0/9 from the field. However, he still found a way to contribute with his eight assists. 

But other Cavaliers stepped up in a big way. Kevin Love had his best game of the season after he scored 29 points while being 8/13 from behind the arc. Love was also huge on the defensive end by drawing multiple charges.

Dean Wade has been in the starting lineup with Darius Garland still being sidelined with an eye injury. He had 22 points and shot an efficient 8/11 from the field. Wade will continue to see his minutes increase if he keeps playing like this.

The game wouldn't be complete without another gem from Donovan Mitchell. He did just about everything for the Cavs. He ended the night with 38 points, 12 assists, and a handful of highlight dunks. 

The Cavs will take the floor again on Wednesday when they'll host the Boston Celtics for an early season rematch. 

----

