WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Has Another Poster Dunk Against The Knicks

In the middle of a comeback by the Cleveland Cavaliers, Donovan Mitchell pulled off another poster dunk.
We're starting to get at least one Donovan Mitchell poster dunk a game and I'm all here for it!

Friday night's dunk in Boston was pretty nice, but the one he threw down against the Knicks may have been even better.

Watch it for yourself:

I mean my goodness! I thought he was going to go up for a layup, but Mitchell just kept rising and rising until he threw it down with force. Very Spida of him. 

Mitchell is having another fabulous game for the Cavs. At the of the dunk, he had 28 huge points for a team that was struggling from the floor. He also has 10 assists too.

Later on in the game, he was at the line shooting free throws while the crowd was changing "M-V-P." 

Can you blame them?

He's currently averaging 31 points a game in the young season and Spida is showing no signs of slowing down. 

----

WATCH: Donovan Mitchell Pulls Off Slicks One-Handed Pass To Dean Wade

Caris LeVert Isn't Coming Out Of The Starting Lineup Anytime Soon

Caris LeVert Finding Role With Cavs Early On In Season

A Fast Start, A Crazy Comeback, And A Statement Win

Is TD Garden Caris LeVert's Favorite Place To Play?

-----

