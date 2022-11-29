The Cavs have not been playing the greatest basketball as a team over the last few games. A lot of that has to do with the number of injuries to key rotation members. But Darius Garland and Evan Mobley have each been recording double-doubles left and right and keeping the Cavs afloat.

Garland has been getting it done with his ability to distribute the basketball to his teammates. He's coming off back-to-back doubles against the Pistons and Raptors. Against Detroit, he had 10 assists and Garland recorded 10 more against Toronto.

Mobley has also recorded back-to-back double-doubles in the same games as Garland. Although, Mobley has been a beast on the boards as opposed to Garland's assists.

Mobley has now recorded five double-doubles in the span of just seven games. He's definitely playing his best basketball of the season on both sides of the court over the last week.

Without Mobley, the Cavs wouldn't have beaten the Pistons. He exploded for 20 points and 13 rebounds and was a massive presence in the paint on offense and defense. It was more of the same for Mobley against the Raptors too. He finished the night with 18 points and 13 rebounds.

The Cavs have really struggled to rebound the ball when Jarrett Allen isn't on the floor. Mobley can't replicate all of the 10.8 rebounds per game that Allen is averaging, but he's certainly keeping Cleveland in games and giving them extra chances.

--------

You may also like:

Evan Mobley Helps Cavs Grind Out Win Over The Detroit Pistons

WATCH: Mamadi Diakite Gets Huge Block And Dunk Off Cavs Bench

Cavs Will Be Shorthanded Again As They Take On Pistons

Who Is The Cavs Starting Small Forward When The Team Is Fully Healthy?

The Second Half Continues To Be A Problem For The Cavs

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN

Instagram: Cavsinsider_fn