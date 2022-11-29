Top 10 Takeaways from Rematch in Toronto for Cleveland Cavaliers

Well, that wasn’t much fun to watch. The Cleveland Cavaliers turned in their lowest-scoring game of the season (comfortably) Monday night up north in Canada, mustering just 88 points in falling to the Toronto Raptors for a second time.

It’s a long season… and this happens in the NBA. But the Cavs are still 13-8 overall, have won five of their last seven nonetheless and now return home for a pair of games later this week. So, chin up! Let’s forget what we just saw and have some lighthearted fun with a Top-10 list of takeaways:

1. I was actually optimistic about Cleveland at the end of the first quarter. Toronto seemed way more confident shooting the ball and was leading 21-14, but the Cavs made three of four shots to end the period and posted a 15-8 rebounding edge.

2. The length on the court was just ridiculous. I kept thinking of Inspector Gadget saying “Go, Go Gadget, Arms!” watching the likes of Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Chris Boucher, Evan Mobley, Robin Lopez, etc.

3. The second quarter was one of the worst frames this season for the Cavs (scoring just 19 points), but I did perk up when seeing Juancho Hernangomez finish a smooth reverse layup! My wife rolled her eyes at me this past summer (rightfully so) because I was supposed to be getting my kid up from his nap, but instead stayed in the basement for an extra 20 minutes to see if Bo Cruz made the NBA. If you have no clue what I’m talking about, go watch “Hustle” on Netflix!

4. Cleveland still had 49 points midway through the third quarter… whoof.

5. Those who bet the under 218 in this game had the easiest night of all.

6. Outside of the T-Rex, I think the velociraptor might be the meanest dinosaur of them all? I know they are smaller/slower in real life than displayed in Jurassic Park, but their hook-like claw is incredibly sharp and keeps victims from escaping the grasp.

7. Robin Lopez puts the ball on the ground too much. Guards found him in the paint multiple times during the first half and he kept wanting to take a rhythm dribble, instead of going straight up.

8. Speaking of Lopez, my mother-in-law (in town admirably helping watch my son so I could write this) said that at least his hair made her fondly remember Anderson Varejao. She also “doesn’t love” Dean Wade’s beard and misses Kevin Love.

9. Evan Mobley was the lone bright spot in this game for Cleveland, going for 18 points and 15 boards to secure his second double-double in a row. He didn’t do anything special, but gave a really nice effort and just worked hard over his 33 minutes on the floor.

10. Ask me again closer to the game, but (right now) I’d bet my life savings that Cleveland wins the third matchup between these clubs on December 23. The Cavs will be in the middle of a lengthy homestand while Toronto finishes the last of a three-game road trip, looking to get home for Christmas.

