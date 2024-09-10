Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Star Player, Reshape Roster In Blockbuster Idea
The Cleveland Cavaliers have not made any major changes to their roster this offseason, which has some wondering if they will make any significant progress during the 2024-25 NBA campaign.
However, just because the Cavaliers have not altered their squad this summer does not mean they can't make some midseason adjustments, and Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey has concocted a massive trade idea that would reshape Cleveland's roster as we know it.
Bailey created a three-team trade proposal involving the Cavs, the San Antonio Spurs and the New Orleans Pelicans.
In the deal, the Cavaliers would lose Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert and Dean Wade, all three of whom are crucial pieces in their current rotation. They would then receive Keldon Johnson, Zach Collins, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and a top-five protected 2029 first-round pick via the Pelicans.
It should be noted that Allen cannot be traded until late January after signing his contract extension earlier in the offseason, so this hypothetical deal would not be able to take place until the winter.
Johnson is obviously the biggest NBA-ready piece Cleveland would be receiving. After averaging 22 points per game two years ago, the 24-year-old took a rather massive step back last season, converting to a bench role and logging 15.7 points per game on 45.4/34.6/79.2 shooting splits.
So, it's debatable as to whether or not the Cavs would move Allen—who Donovan Mitchell really likes—for that sort of return.
Obviously, the first-round pick is tempting, but it's so far down the line, and at that point, Mitchell may already be playing elsewhere.
Collins would bring a bit of floor spacing up front, but he is a lifetime 33.6 percent shooter from deep, so he's not exactly Kevin Love.
While I get the idea of the Cavaliers attempting to shuffle their roster, this trade just doesn't seem to make Cleveland all that much better. Not in the short term, anyway.