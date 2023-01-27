Cleveland's Birthday Boys Ball Out Against The Rockets

Cleveland Cavaliers players Darius Garland and Isaac Okoro celebrated their birthdays with a win over the Houston Rockets.

The Cleveland Cavaliers' contest on January 26 was more than just another game on the long 82-game NBA schedule. The Cavs had two members of their starting five celebrating birthdays.

Darius Garland turned 23 and Isaac Okoro turned 22 on Thursday. With it being their birthday, it was evident they had a bit more energy when they were on the floor.

They shared a nice birthday moment with one another during shoot around the afternoon.

The Cavs ended up blowing out the Rockets 113-95. Garland put up 26 points on an efficient 9-for-16 shooting night. Okoro only had five points but his tough defense helped Cleveland force 22 turnovers.

Okoro also threw down a pretty electric and-one dunk too.

Garland also has some of his own highlight plays as well. Even though he's not going to be getting up like Okoro is, DG had this slick pass to Jarrett Allen:

Let's hope Garland, Okoro, and the rest of the Cavs can keep this same energy going as they prepare to take on the Thunder on Friday night.

--------

You may also like:

Cavs Get Right In Blowout Win Over The Rockets

Donovan Mitchell Named An NBA All-Star Starter

The Cavs Will be Slightly Undermanned Against The Rockets

The Cavs Should Be Much Better A Doing This

Donovan Mitchell Talks About The Final Shot And Injury At Buzzer Against The Knicks

-----

SUBSCRIBE to our YouTube channel for more coverage of the Cavaliers!

Follow our comprehensive Cavs coverage through Sports Illustrated's FanNation network here:

Website: www.cavsinsider.com

Twitter: @CavsInsider_FN