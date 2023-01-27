Cavs Get Right In Blowout Win Over The Rockets

J.B. Bickerstaff said that Cavaliers needed to focus on the simple parts of the game against the Rockets. This point emphasis proved to be successful as the Cavs came away with a 113-95 blowout win over the Rockets.

This game was truly never really close. Cleveland outscored Houston 37-25 in the first quarter and that never took their foot off the gas. They scored 74 points in the first half which was the highest-scoring half of the season.

The final point differential was only 18 but Cleveland's largest lead was 32 points truly highlighting how much better the Cavs were on Thursday night.

The one area where Cleveland really got the edge over the Rockets was with their defense. The Cavs' defense has looked spotty at times over the last few games but they really showed up to play tonight.

Cleveland forced a total of 22 turnovers which lead to 40 points for the Cavs. On the other end of this, the Cavs protected the ball and only had 10 turnovers.

One of the best parts of this win was that it was a balanced team victory. The Cavs finished with six players with double-digit points.

This included 26 points for Darius Garland on his 23rd birthday. Thursday was also Isaac Okoro's birthday as he added five points and played hard defense which lead to a number of Houston's turnovers.

The Rockets are a young and inexperienced team that has not been winning a whole lot of basketball games this year. Still, a win like this one can do a lot for Cleveland's confidence as they continue this road trip and head home.

The Cavs head up to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder on Friday night. Tipoff will be at 8:00 pm EST.

