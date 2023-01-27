Donovan Mitchell Named An NBA All-Star Starter

The Cleveland Cavalier will officially have at least one member of their team participating in this year's NBA All-Star Game.

On Thursday night it was announced that Donovan Mitchell will be one of the starters in the game. This will be Mitchell's fourth time being an NBA All-Star with the first three appearances being as a member of the Jazz.

Along with Mitchell, the other starters from the Eastern Conference are Kyrie Irving, Jayson Tatum, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Kevin Durant. The Western Conference starters are Luka Doncic, Steph Curry, Zion Williamson, LeBron James, and Nikola Jokic.

Antetokounmpo and James are the two captains this season so we'll have to wait to see which team Mitchell ends up on.

Mitchell is more than deserving to be playing in this game and on one of the starting lineups. He's currently leading the Cavs in scoring with 28.3 points per game which is also the ninth most in the NBA.

You also can't forget about the historic 71-point performance that Mitchell put on against the Bulls earlier in the year.

This will be a fun weekend for Mitchell because it's being hosted in Salt Lake City. He spent the first five seasons of his career as a member of the Jazz and was greeted with a warm welcome when he returned there early this season.

Even though Mitchell has moved on, there still appears to be mutual respect and appreciation between the player and fans and it'll be cool to see him get another ovation from the crowd in February.

The shooting guard always puts on a show when he's on the floor so I can't wait to see what he does in this game.

